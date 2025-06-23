Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding a heightened threat environment across the United States due to the direct involvement of the United States in the ongoing conflict between the nations of Israel and Iran, according to a press release yesterday. There are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland.

“It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes.”

The bulletin begins:

The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States. Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks. Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020. The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland. Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks.

Click here to read the full bulletin.