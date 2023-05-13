64 F
DHS Issues RFI for Cloud Software Tool to Manage Biometric Identity Systems

By Homeland Security Today
A CBP officer captures facial biometrics of a traveler at Denver International Airport. (CBP photo)

The latest request for information (RFI) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks information for a new contract opportunity for a cloud software tool to help manage biometric identity systems.

The Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) within DHS provides biometric match, store, share, and analysis services to the department and its mission partners. The need for biometrics continues to grow among DHS components as well as interagency stakeholders; state, local, tribal, and territorial entities; the Intelligence Community; and international mission partners.

The purpose of the RFI is to gather information on requirements development and management tools available that can capture, develop, store, and assess requirements. The capability will also provide a means to obtain organizational and stakeholder approval of requirements and associated artifacts (e.g., supporting documentation). The tool will also enable the automated generation of use cases, user stories, and test cases.

The tool needs to support/reside on Amazon Web Services without a bridge product. It must also be customizable for flexibility in building reports and/or adding additional features.

The acquisition is in line with on-going efforts tied to a new OBIM-wide process for managing the requirements (acquisition-based, missional, operational, functional, non-functional, etc.) for OBIM systems and operations referred to as the Requirements Development and Management Process (RDMP), currently on-track for implementation at the start of Q1FY2024, with an eye towards mitigating and resolving identified issues in the current usage of multiple uncoordinated tools for managing requirements. 

Interested parties should respond by May 19, 2023 05:00 pm EDT.

Read the full RFI at SAM.gov

