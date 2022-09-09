DHS Launches Technologist Hiring Initiative to Improve User Experience for General Public

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced a major new hiring initiative to transform customer experience (CX) and improve service delivery. DHS has launched a Department-wide focus on CX under President Biden’s Executive Order 14058 “Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government.” The goal is to hire hundreds of mission-driven technologists with product management and customer experience expertise through the largest hiring initiative in any federal agency. Prior government experience is not required. Technologists will support efforts at DHS agencies and offices to digitize services and to reduce administrative burdens by eliminating millions of hours of paperwork and improving access to benefits, for example.

“I have made it one of our Department’s top priorities to modernize our delivery of services by harnessing technology and other innovations,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Together, we can improve the customer experience for the millions of individuals with whom we interact every day, while advancing equity, protecting individuals’ rights and liberties, and increasing our openness, transparency, and accountability.”

“I left Silicon Valley for government service to be able to use my skills to serve my country and help those in need,” said DHS Chief Information Officer Eric Hysen. “We are asking technologists from across the country to consider the call of public service to make a significant impact in the lives of travelers, disaster survivors, those accessing citizenship and immigration services, and the many other customers who depend on DHS for critical services.”

DHS interacts more frequently on a daily basis with the American public than any other federal agency – from travelers moving through our air, land, and seaports, and businesses importing goods into the country, to those applying for citizenship.

This initiative builds on DHS’s prior work to complement individual office and agency goals. New hires will support CX efforts the Department has begun working toward, including:

Improving air travel. The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) is deploying Mobile Driver’s Licenses and touchless curb-to-gate experiences, rolling out customer experience training for all officers, and improving their ability to respond to traveler questions across multiple channels.

Helping disaster survivors apply for assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is redesigning and simplifying their online disaster assistance application and updating policies to enable disaster survivors to obtain urgent assistance more quickly, equitably, and efficiently.

Simplifying citizenship and immigration service applications. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is digitizing forms and allowing immigrants to more easily understand what they may be eligible for through myUSCIS.

Strengthening information sharing. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) is improving how law enforcement and first responders across the country access timely intelligence from DHS through the new DHS Intel App. This allows our law enforcement partners to spend less time in front of a computer and more time focused on the mission.

Reducing paperwork burden by 20 million hours. DHS has set a target of eliminating 20 million of the 190 million hours of burden it imposes on the public each year as measured under the Paperwork Reduction Act. As part of this initiative, all DHS forms must use plain language, avoid asking for information the Department already has, and be usability tested.

DHS will recruit widely, including from non-traditional backgrounds and underserved communities to attract and retain a qualified, inclusive, and diverse talent pool that reflects the American people it serves. DHS is committed to investing in the next generation of leaders by offering competitive salaries and opportunities for professional development.

If you are interested in making an impact and supporting the DHS mission, please visit the DHS Customer Experience Recruitment page to learn more and apply. Prior government experience is not required.

