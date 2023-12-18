36.6 F
DHS Looks to Integrate PET Into New Privacy-Preserving Digital Credential

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently developing a privacy-preserving digital credential that will use privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) to protect sensitive data while simultaneously allowing only needed information to be disclosed, according to a DHS official.

Mason Clutter, the chief privacy officer and chief FOIA officer at DHS, discussed the department’s efforts to use this new technology during a panel discussion at an event titled “The Future of Identity Management” hosted by GovExec and NextGov/FCW on Dec. 12.

“We are super excited because we have partnered with the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) to develop what we are calling a privacy-preserving digital credential … this would be kind of an immigration credential,” said Clutter. “Let’s assume that a person is a legal permanent resident, and they have what is known as a green card they received today, a physical card that includes quite a bit of private sensitive information to identify them and their status.”

