DHS Named Most Improved Large Agency in Annual Best Places to Work Rankings

(GAO file photo)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been recognized as the most improved large agency in the annual Best Places to Work in Federal Government rankings. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects significant advancements in workforce engagement, morale, and organizational culture within DHS.

“For three years, our Department has executed one of our highest organizational priorities: we engage with, listen to, and learn from our workforce and we take meaningful, tangible action in response to what we learn. The impact of this line of effort is real,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of DHS. “Our devotion to the incredible public servants who work in the Department of Homeland Security is enduring.”

The improvement in DHS’s ranking is attributed to a comprehensive strategy focused on workforce engagement and responsive leadership. By actively involving employees in decision-making processes and addressing their concerns, DHS has fostered a more inclusive and supportive work environment. This approach has led to enhanced job satisfaction and a stronger sense of community among employees.

The Best Places to Work rankings, compiled by the Partnership for Public Service, are based on federal employee survey data. These rankings assess employee satisfaction and commitment, providing valuable insights into the overall work environment across federal agencies.

Click here for more information about the Best Places to Work rankings.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics.
