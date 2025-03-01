58.4 F
DHS Names Prime Awardees for $153M Geospatial Technical Support Services BPA

By Matt Seldon
Geospatial

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) has begun naming awardees for its $153 million Geospatial Technical Support Services 3.0 Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This five-year, multiple-award contract will provide geospatial technical support services across DHS offices and components, ensuring the delivery, management, and maintenance of geospatial products used for homeland security operations.

Enhancing DHS’s Geospatial Capabilities

Selected vendors will provide technical support across the entire geospatial project lifecycle, including:

  • Project management to oversee geospatial initiatives from development to deployment.
  • Data analysis to support informed decision-making and situational awareness.
  • Infrastructure support to ensure DHS geospatial systems are reliable and scalable.
  • Operations and maintenance to sustain and enhance existing geospatial technologies.

The BPA is structured as a total small business set-aside, supporting DHS’s commitment to working with small and emerging businesses while leveraging their specialized expertise in geospatial technologies, analytics, and system integration.

Award Details

  • Department: Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
  • Funding Agency: Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO)
  • Total Contract Value: $153,430,868.32
  • Contract Type: Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)
  • Award Start Date: February 28, 2025
  • Set-Aside Category: Total Small Business Set-Aside
  • NAICS Code: 541519 (Other Computer Related Services)
  • RFP ID: 70RTAC24Q00000044

Named Awardees (as of now):

More Awardees to Be Announced

With 25 bidders in the competition, additional prime awardees are expected to be named as DHS finalizes contracts under this highly competitive BPA. The selected vendors will play a critical role in advancing DHS’s geospatial capabilities, ensuring the agency continues to utilize cutting-edge mapping and analysis technologies for homeland security, disaster response, and emergency management.

