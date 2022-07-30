73.7 F
Saturday, July 30, 2022
DHS OIG Launches Whistleblower Protection Alternative Dispute Resolution Program

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Inspector General (OIG) has launched a Whistleblower Protection Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) program.  

The program is designed to resolve whistleblower retaliation complaints filed by DHS contractors, uniformed U.S. Coast Guard members, individuals alleging retaliatory security clearance actions, and other qualified complainants. The ADR program provides complainants an alternative to the formal investigative process.  

“The federal government has a long history of promoting and using conflict resolution services to proactively address and resolve disputes. We are thrilled to establish the DHS OIG ADR program to offer an additional path to efficiently and effectively resolve whistleblower complaints,” said Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari.  

Modeled after the successful ADR program at U.S. Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General, Whistleblower Reprisal Investigations Directorate, the voluntary ADR process is facilitated by a DHS OIG mediator, who assists the parties in reaching a mutually agreeable resolution to the complaint through a mediation or facilitated negotiation.  

