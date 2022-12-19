DHS Opens 23.1 Small Business Innovation Research Solicitation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 23.1 Solicitation is now open and accepting applications from U.S. small businesses interested in submitting research proposals for seven diverse homeland security technology needs.

“One of the best ways for small business to begin partnering with DHS is with the non-dilutive funding through the SBIR program, which is designed to engage them in federal research and development,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Director. “Publishing the annual solicitation is an exciting time for our program as we prepare to foster new relationships with small businesses in support of the pursuit of innovation.”

The solicitation is published on SAM.gov and details the following topics:

DHS231-001 – Accurate and Real-time Hardware-assisted Detection of Cyber Attacks

– Accurate and Real-time Hardware-assisted Detection of Cyber Attacks DHS231-002 – Air Cargo Manifest Analysis to Aid Screeners

– Air Cargo Manifest Analysis to Aid Screeners DHS231-003 – First Responder Credentialing

– First Responder Credentialing DHS231-004 – Machine Learning Based Integration of Alarm Resolution Sensors

– Machine Learning Based Integration of Alarm Resolution Sensors DHS231-005 – Mission Critical Services Server-to-Server Communication, voice communications, 3GPP-Standards

– Mission Critical Services Server-to-Server Communication, voice communications, 3GPP-Standards DHS231-006 – Reduced Order Modeling of Critical Infrastructure Protect Surfaces

– Reduced Order Modeling of Critical Infrastructure Protect Surfaces DHS231-007 – Theoretical Classification Methodologies to Enable Detection with Predicted Signatures

The DHS SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program that encourages agile and innovative U.S. small businesses to participate in federal research and development projects, as well as private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

During the solicitation period, DHS will accept proposals for topics until 1 PM ET on January 17, 2023. Proposals must be submitted through the online proposal submission system at: https://sbir.dhs.gov/sbir/public.

For more information about the DHS SBIR program, the Deconstructing SBIR webinar series offers more insights and information. Join the mailing list to keep up to date on the latest news at: https://sbir.dhs.gov.

