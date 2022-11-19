DHS OSDBU and SBIR to Host First SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to host the first SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is one of the largest public–private partnerships in the United States. The SBIR program encourages U.S. small businesses to provide quality research and to develop new processes, products, and technologies in support of the missions of the U.S. government.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Office will host a Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME) for the 23.1 Pre-Solicitation notification. This event will allow research and development focused small businesses that are interested in submitting a proposal for topics in the solicitation, to meet with SBIR topic subject-matter experts.

Each meeting is 12-minutes and will provide a virtual space where interested firms ask specific questions related to improving the understanding of the topic’s requirements. The topics listed will have different subject matter experts and will not be a forum to ask or answer questions on multiple topics at the scheduled session.

