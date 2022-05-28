DHS OSDBU Announces the 17th Annual Small Business Award Winners

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization announced the recipients of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Small Business and Small Business Advocate Awards. Each year, the Department recognizes small business contractors and DHS staff for their exemplary performance from the prior fiscal year. This annual award recognition highlights the achievements of small businesses and small business advocates who provide crucial services to the Department in support of our various missions.

Nominations are submitted by acquisition staff from DHS Components. Award recipients are then selected from each small business socioeconomic category: HUBZone; 8(a) to include small disadvantaged; women-owned; and service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

DHS is committed to identifying opportunities for small businesses. In FY 2020, DHS obligated over $7.7 billion to small business prime contracts, the highest amount since the Department’s inception. For 12 consecutive fiscal years, DHS has received a grade of “A” or higher on the Small Business Administration’s Annual Scorecard. FY 2020 also marked the fifth consecutive fiscal year the Department has earned an A+ on the Scorecard. These recognitions represent the critical role small businesses play in delivering efficient and innovative solutions to support the Department’s mission needs.

Read more at DHS