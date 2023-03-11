DHS OSDBU to Host Small-to-Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) is hosting a Small-to-Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME) on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Meetings will occur between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In support of Executive Order 13985, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government, this VOME supports business to business communications assisting with decreasing gaps in capabilities, encouraging new entrants, and strengthening the vendor base.

This virtual event is expected to raise awareness of subcontracting opportunities and potential partnerships, facilitate discussions that may lead to joint ventures, and a space where small businesses can present, to each other, their core capabilities. Each session will be a 15-minute meeting established by the matching of core competencies, needs, and lines of businesses as identified by the firms North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) Code(s). Small businesses who are seeking a service, product, or partnership will choose to meet with the small business(es) that align with their needs.

Small businesses are required to register and provide the required information that includes a capability statement and a valid email address in their profile compatible with various virtual meeting tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc.). Once your firm receives confirmation of a meeting from the scheduling site, you will receive a follow-up email with the virtual meeting invitation. Please refer to the attached registration guide.

Registration is now open until 11:59 PM EDT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. However, space is limited. If you have questions regarding this virtual VOME, forward to the DHS mailbox at OSDBU.VOS@hq.dhs.gov.

The direct registration link is https://vomesmalltosmall.mbmapp.com/ or see the OSDBU e-Flyer for the hyperlink.

Read more at SAM.gov