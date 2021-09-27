DHS Provides $20 Million to Local Communities to Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the awarding of 37 grants, totaling $20 million, under the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. The TVTP Grant Program is managed by DHS’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) and is the only federal grant program dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of local communities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. This year’s grant program prioritized the prevention of domestic violent extremism, including through efforts to counter online radicalization and mobilization to violence.

“Domestic violent extremism and targeted violence pose significant and persistent threats to our homeland,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Attacks on schools, houses of worship, workplaces, and public gatherings threaten Americans’ lives and inflict trauma on our communities. The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program prioritizes investments that empower and equip communities across our country to prevent acts of violence before they occur.”

The FY21 TVTP grants expand on the Department’s new approach to prevention, which centers on providing local communities with evidence-based tools to help prevent violence, while protecting civil rights and civil liberties and privacy rights. These grants will help local communities strengthen online and in-person prevention efforts, including by addressing early-risk factors that can lead to radicalization and violence.

The FY21 TVTP Grant Program is open to state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies; institutions of higher education; and nonprofit organizations. DHS anticipates the next round of funding will become available for competition in late Winter/early Spring 2022. To ensure more equitable access to this grant program, CP3 provides technical assistance to interested applicants who seek to better understand requirements for applying for federal grants.

For more information, including a full list of grant awards, please visit the TVTP Grant Program website.

Read more at DHS