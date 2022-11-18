DHS Recipients of 2022 Presidential Rank Awards Announced

Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas congratulated the 29 members of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) workforce who were recognized for their exceptional performance and awarded the 2022 Presidential Rank Award (PRA).

“The Department of Homeland Security’s personnel embody the values of service, selflessness, dedication to mission, and patriotism,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “We are so proud to have 29 of our personnel receive the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, reflecting and representing the best of who we are. Congratulations to the Award recipients and the 250,000 DHS personnel whom they represent.”

The Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service. These awards recognize the hard work and important contributions of dedicated civil servants in the U.S. federal workforce. This year, the President selected 233 winners from 33 federal agencies for their exceptional leadership, accomplishments, and service over an extended period of time. These individuals are all members of the Senior Executive Service (SES), Senior-Level (SL) and Scientific and Professional (ST) corps.

DHS employees selected by President Biden to receive the prestigious awards include:

Distinguished Rank Recipients

These individuals are recognized for sustained extraordinary accomplishment. Only one percent of the career SES or SL/ST receive this rank.

Senior Executive Winners

William T. Fallon, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, Retired

Patrick Lechleitner, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Donald R. Lewis, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

David I. Maurstad, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Tracy L. Renaud, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Diane Sabatino, Customs and Border Protection

MaryAnn Tierney, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Brandon Wales, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Meritorious Rank Recipients

The Meritorious Rank Award is presented to leaders for sustained accomplishments and is awarded to only five percent of career SES members and Senior-Level (SL) employees and Scientific and Professional (ST) corps.

Meritorious Executive Winners

Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia – Customs and Border Protection

Julie Brewer – Science and Technology Directorate

Karen Burke – Transportation Security Administration

Peter Fitzhugh – Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Retired

William R. Hall, Transportation Security Administration

Benjamine C. Huffman, Customs and Border Protection

Craig M. Lynes, Transportation Security Administration

Holly C. Mehringer, Transportation Security Administration

James Murray, U.S. Secret Service, Retired

Faron K. Paramore, U.S. Secret Service

Lori A. Pietropaoli, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Susan M. Prosnitz, Transportation Security Administration

Gary O. Renfrow, Transportation Security Administration

Melissa Smislova, Office of Intelligence and Analysis

Gracia B. Szczech, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Ann F. Van Houten, Management Directorate

Delisa Walker Hall, U.S. Secret Service

Trae Watkins, Management Directorate

Meritorious Senior Professional Winners

David Alexander, Science and Technology Directorate

Michelle M. Keeney, U.S. Secret Service

John Malgeri, U.S. Secret Service

Read the full announcement from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) here. The complete list of the Presidential Rank Awards may be found on OPM’s website.

