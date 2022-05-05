63.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 5, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSUS Coast Guard

DHS Recognizes 24 Employees at Award Ceremony at Coast Guard Sector San Diego

The DHS Secretary’s Award is an annual program that recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce.

By Homeland Security Today
John K. Tien, the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, prepares for a flight with a U.S. Coast Guard flight crew following his officiating of an award ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego, April 29, 2022. This annual ceremony recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security hosted an awards ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Sector San Diego to recognize employees for their outstanding contributions.

The Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, the Honorable John K. Tien, officiated the ceremony where 24 employees received the Secretary’s Award.

Total recipients by agency:

  • Eight Coast Guardsmen
  • Ten Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents
  • Two Customs and Border Protection Agents
  • One Transportation Security Administration member
  • One Federal Emergency Management Agency member
  • Two Secret Service Agents

“There is no higher calling than public service,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “The personnel throughout our department give so much of themselves to keep our communities safe and to better the lives of others. The individuals we recognize today exemplify the best of our department and the best of public service. I am grateful for their service to our nation and proud to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments.”

“I am proud to recognize the significant contributions of DHS employees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to respond in extraordinary ways to the challenges of protecting the homeland,” said Deputy Secretary Tien. “Their hard work is exemplary of the DHS workforce’s commitment to keep our nation safe.”

The DHS Secretary’s Award is an annual program that recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce. There are eight award categories that recognize achievements spanning the previous year. This year, DHS will hold several ceremonies across the country, honoring nearly 900 employees.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is committed to creating a culture of recognition, engagement, and robust communication at the department.  One of his key priorities is to champion the workforce and transform the employee experience.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Sector Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony
Next articleCoast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Receives First 154-Foot Fast Response Cutter
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals