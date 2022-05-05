DHS Recognizes 24 Employees at Award Ceremony at Coast Guard Sector San Diego

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security hosted an awards ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Sector San Diego to recognize employees for their outstanding contributions.

The Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, the Honorable John K. Tien, officiated the ceremony where 24 employees received the Secretary’s Award.

Total recipients by agency:

Eight Coast Guardsmen

Ten Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents

Two Customs and Border Protection Agents

One Transportation Security Administration member

One Federal Emergency Management Agency member

Two Secret Service Agents

“There is no higher calling than public service,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “The personnel throughout our department give so much of themselves to keep our communities safe and to better the lives of others. The individuals we recognize today exemplify the best of our department and the best of public service. I am grateful for their service to our nation and proud to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments.”

“I am proud to recognize the significant contributions of DHS employees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to respond in extraordinary ways to the challenges of protecting the homeland,” said Deputy Secretary Tien. “Their hard work is exemplary of the DHS workforce’s commitment to keep our nation safe.”

The DHS Secretary’s Award is an annual program that recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce. There are eight award categories that recognize achievements spanning the previous year. This year, DHS will hold several ceremonies across the country, honoring nearly 900 employees.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is committed to creating a culture of recognition, engagement, and robust communication at the department. One of his key priorities is to champion the workforce and transform the employee experience.

Read more at USCG