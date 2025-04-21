The Department of Homeland Security has released a Homeland Security Investigations’ Combined Intelligence Unit (CIU) Investigative Referral report on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The report details the traffic stop encounter that led law enforcement officers to suspect Abrego Garcia of involvement in human trafficking. The documents also reveal that law enforcement confirmed Abrego Garcia to be a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding. Upon approach to the vehicle, the encountering officer noted eight other individuals in the vehicle. There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident. Additionally, all the passengers gave the same home address as the subject’s home address. During the interview, Abrego Garcia pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put the encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions. When asked what relationship he had with the registered owner of the vehicle, Abrego Garcia replied that the owner of the vehicle is his boss, and that he worked in construction.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 gang member, illegal alien from El Salvador, and suspected human trafficker. The facts reveal he was pulled over with eight individuals in a car on an admitted three-day journey from Texas to Maryland with no luggage,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The facts speak for themselves, and they reek of human trafficking. The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal illegal gang member has completely fallen apart. We hear far too much about the gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims.”

The encountering officer decided not to cite the subject for driving infractions but gave him a warning citation for driving with an expired driver’s license. Abrego Garcia’s driver’s license was a MD “Limited Term Temporary” license. The encountering officer gathered names of other occupants in vehicle but could not read their handwriting. The officer did not pursue further information due to no citation being issued.

In 2019, the Prince Georges County Police Gang Unit validated Abrego Garcia as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Gang.

