DHS Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the Fiscal Year 2022 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity, an annual competitive funding opportunity which is available to assist local communities develop sustainable capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism in the United States. The program is managed by the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). For Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), Congress has provided $20 million and CP3 established the following priorities for award selection:

Implementing Prevention Capabilities in Small and Mid-Sized Communities;

Advancing Equity in Awards and Engaging Underserved Communities in Prevention;

Addressing Online Aspects of Terrorism and Targeted Violence;

Preventing Domestic Violent Extremism; and

Enhancing Local Threat Assessment and Management Capabilities.

Applications may be submitted in two application tracks:

Promising Practices Track : to develop locally based public health approaches to violence prevention; CP3 has identified eight project types that represent promising practices in preventing targeted violence and terrorism. Applicants may propose to implement one or more of those project types in this track.

: to develop locally based public health approaches to violence prevention; CP3 has identified eight project types that represent promising practices in preventing targeted violence and terrorism. Applicants may propose to implement one or more of those project types in this track. Innovation Track: to develop new approaches to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.





One of the goals of the TVTP Grant Program is to help identify targeted violence and terrorism prevention best practices, and share those broadly throughout the country. As such, recipients are required to develop robust logic models and Implementation and Measurement Plans (IMP). This requirement supports the collection of performance data which allows DHS to assess if the program is producing the intended outcomes and evaluate the impact on prevention efforts. This information is outlined in the NOFO (Appendix B) for each project type.

CP3 is committed to protecting the privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties of individuals that participate in grant funded programs. Recipients under this award are required to anonymize or aggregate performance data prior to submission to protect the participants Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Recipients will be provided with guidance and training on how to protect participant PII and minimize collection to only necessary performance information for assessment.

Eligibility

State, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies; nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status; and accredited institutions of higher education. This program is for U.S. based applicants proposing projects in the U.S.

Timeline

The application period opened April 12th, 2022

Applications are due Wednesday May 18, 2022, 5PM EDT ( All steps completed, and final package submitted in ND Grants)

All steps completed, and final package submitted in ND Grants) Awards are anticipated to be announced in September 2022

Period of Performance

The TVTP Grant Program has a period of performance of 24 months, with limited availability for no-cost extensions.

Projected Period of Performance Start Date(s): 10/01/2022

Projected Period of Performance End Date(s): 09/30/2024



Application Tracks and Funding

All applicants seeking funds under this announcement should indicate clearly which track(s) they are applying to and adhere to the requirements and other guidance provided in each track/project description in the NOFO.

Promising Practice Track Project Types Target Funding Amount/Range Raising Societal Awareness $150,000 Media Literacy and Online Critical Thinking Initiatives $100,000 Civic Engagement $50,000 Youth Resilience $75,000 Threat Assessment and Management Teams $300,000 Bystander Training $100,000 Referral Services $150,000 Recidivism Reduction and Reintegration $200,000 Innovation Track $300,000 – $750,000

All applicants seeking funds under this announcement should indicate clearly which track(s) they are applying to and adhere to the requirements and other guidance provided in each track/project description in the NOFO.

Webinar Opportunity

DHS will host informational webinars to discuss the TVTP Grant Program, application requirements, and will offer a question-and-answer period for interested applicants. Follow the link to see the dates and times and to register here. A recording of this webinar series will be posted on the TVTP Grant Program page on the Webinar Tile.

Dates: April 18th 2PM EDT, April 19th 2PM EDT, and April 21st at 2PM EDT

Resources

The FY22 Program Materials include a Fact Sheet with an overview of the critical elements of the FY22 Program, a Scoring Guide, and an Application Document Fact Sheet to assist applicants in submitting a high-quality and complete applications. These documents are available in English and Spanish. A Spanish language version of the NOFO, will be available in the coming days at the FY22 Program Materials Site.

Applying for this grant is a multi-step process so applicants should begin now to allow sufficient time to complete all the steps. Please see the TVTP Grants Resource Page for more information and guides on how to complete each step. Applicants can also register now for both grants.gov and FEMA’s Non-Disaster Grants Management System (ND Grants) which is where applicants will submit their full application packages (See the Application Document Fact Sheet here for all required documents).

For more information, please see the relevant Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) posting on Grants.gov. For questions about the TVTP Grant Program, please contact CP3 at TerrorismPrevention@hq.dhs.gov