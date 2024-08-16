DHS Releases Mentor-Protégé Program Report: Highlights Progress, Implementation Delays, and Future Enhancements

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released its Fiscal Year 2023 report to Congress on the DHS Mentor-Protégé Program, prepared by the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). This report, mandated by the Homeland Security Act of 2002, provides an overview of the program’s progress, challenges, and future directions. The program is designed to foster relationships between large prime contractors (mentors) and small businesses (protégés) to enhance the protégés’ ability to compete for DHS prime contracts and subcontracts.

Key Findings and Developments

Program Codification and Implementation Delays: The DHS Mentor-Protégé Program was formally codified under 6 U.S.C. § 475a in December 2022, but despite this legislative advancement, the program’s full implementation has faced delays. The OSDBU paused new mentor-protégé applications starting March 1, 2023, to allow time for the program’s redevelopment in line with the new statutory requirements. This pause was intended to transition from the legacy model to the new, codified structure. However, during this transition, no new mentor-protégé agreements were executed under the new authority.

Ongoing Program Enhancements

Despite the pause in new applications, DHS has been actively working on significant improvements to the program. These include:

Encouraging Participation from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Institutions (MIs): The program is being refined to increase engagement with these institutions, aligning with broader federal goals of promoting diversity and inclusion in federal contracting.

Redefining Mentor and Protégé Incentives: The program is exploring new ways to incentivize participation, particularly focusing on partnerships between large businesses and HBCUs or MIs.

Narrowing Eligibility Criteria: The program is also considering narrowing eligibility by specific North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes to create more focused and effective mentor-protégé relationships.

Enhanced Evaluation and Reporting: Efforts are underway to establish an MPP Dashboard, which will support tracking and reporting requirements. This tool is expected to provide better visibility into the program’s impact and areas for improvement.

Challenges and Congressional Communication

The report also highlighted challenges in communicating with Congress. Notably, DHS has struggled to meet the mandated timelines for reporting on the program’s progress. These delays were attributed to extensive internal review procedures and competing priorities within the department. Additionally, staffing challenges and scheduling conflicts have hindered the ability to provide quarterly briefings to the Appropriations Committees, which are crucial for keeping Congress informed about the program’s implementation and impact.

Moving Forward

As DHS continues to refine and implement the Mentor-Protégé Program, the focus will be on fully developing the procedures, processes, and systems required to meet the program’s goals. The OSDBU will coordinate with other DHS offices to identify and secure the necessary resources for effective program execution. The completion of these ongoing efforts is expected to significantly enhance the program’s ability to support small businesses and promote greater diversity in DHS contracting.

For more detailed information click here.