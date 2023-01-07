DHS RFI Seeks Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Training Systems for First Responders

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) is seeking information on commercially available virtual reality training tools to meet the needs of law enforcement and emergency response agencies. NUSTL is specifically seeking information to identify potential vendors, manufacturers, or distributors of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) training systems used to provide scenario-based training to first responders. The AR and VR training solutions should be commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products that are available to the first responder community. Products of interest for this RFI:

Are a complete, pre-packaged validated scenario-based AR or VR training system for First Responders, or;

Custom AR or VR training solutions from companies with documented experience in producing validated First Responder AR and/or VR training systems, and;

Training solutions that provide multiple and varied immersive scenarios, and;

Training solutions that can integrate with first responder agency learning management systems (LMS) to track training and record progress, or;

Provide “see what I see” functionality to allow for assessment and review of the training scenario.

This information is being sought for the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program which provides information on commercially available equipment to assist response organizations in equipment selection and procurement. The SAVER program develops knowledge products and conducts objective, practitioner-relevant, operationally-oriented assessments and validations on commercially available equipment and systems. Relevant information will be shared nationally with federal, state, local, tribal and territorial response agencies. For further details on the SAVER program, visit the SAVER website at https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/saver.

SAVER provides information on equipment and software that falls within the categories listed in the DHS Authorized Equipment List (AEL). This equipment falls under AEL reference number 04AP- 08-SIMS titled Simulators. The target audience for this information is first responder agencies and their respective purchasing agents.

Responses to this RFI must be submitted to NUSTL no later than 5:00 PM EDT, February 6th, 2023.

Read more at SAM.gov