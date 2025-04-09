Secretary Noem Sends ‘Reshaping the DHS Workforce’ Email, Offers Voluntary Transition Programs to Staff

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, has formally notified DHS personnel of new voluntary workforce transition programs, part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal government. The announcement was made in an internal email sent to DHS employees on Monday evening and later obtained by several news outlets.

Voluntary Separation Options Offered

In the email titled “Reshaping the DHS Workforce,” Noem outlined three voluntary options available to DHS employees: deferred resignation, early retirement, and a one-time buyout payment. Employees have until April 14 to apply for one of these offers.

Deferred Resignation : Participants will receive a limited period of paid administrative leave to finalize exit procedures. Most separations are expected before the end of fiscal year 2025, according to Axios.

: Participants will receive a limited period of paid administrative leave to finalize exit procedures. Most separations are expected before the end of fiscal year 2025, according to Axios. Early Retirement : Eligible personnel can opt into early retirement, though this typically includes reduced pension and health benefits.

: Eligible personnel can opt into early retirement, though this typically includes reduced pension and health benefits. Buyout: Employees may receive a lump-sum payment of up to $25,000 or an amount equal to their severance, whichever is lower.

“The offers reflect our commitment to aligning our workforce with evolving mission needs while supporting the personal and professional goals of our dedicated employees,” Noem wrote in the memo, as reported by Politico and AP News.

Strategic Workforce Reduction

The Department of Homeland Security is the federal government’s second-largest department, encompassing agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Noem’s email did not exclude any of these agencies from participating in the transition program, though law enforcement positions and “mission critical” staff are generally exempt. Employees can receive further guidance from leadership within their component.

According to Axios, sources familiar with internal planning said that the goal is to cut as much as one-third of the workforce at CISA. If voluntary departures fall short of targets, mandatory layoffs — including potential “reduction in force” notices — could follow.

FEMA is also expected to see significant staff cuts, Politico reported. At a cabinet meeting in March, Noem publicly stated, “We’re going to eliminate FEMA,” part of a strategy to delegate greater emergency management responsibility to state governments.

Political and Operational Response

Lawmakers across party lines have expressed concern about the potential effects of the reductions. Representative Andrew Garbarino (R-New York.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cyber subcommittee, said last week he was “not thrilled” with previous dismissals at CISA. Meanwhile, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Californina), ranking member of the same subcommittee, has requested a formal briefing on CISA’s staffing changes, Axios reported.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin has reiterated the administration’s rationale, stating, “Every dollar spent and position filled at DHS should be focused on our core mission of securing our homeland and keeping the American people safe.”