DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, Mayorkas attended the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside President Biden.

By Bridget Johnson
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is flanked by first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray at the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 16, 2021. (DHS photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said today.

Espinosa tweeted that Mayorkas tested positive this morning “after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols.”

“He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice,” she added.

Espinosa said that “contact tracing is underway” to determine Mayorkas’ contacts in recent days.

On Saturday, Mayorkas attended the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and other leaders.

Today he delivered a virtual address for the Eradicate Hate Global Summit. He is scheduled to testify Thursday at a Senate Judiciary Committee DHS oversight hearing.

Mayorkas had planned a trip to Colombia to discuss Western Hemisphere migration flows along with Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a speciality in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, anti-Semitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is a senior fellow specializing in terrorism analysis at the Haym Salomon Center. She is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

