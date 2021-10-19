DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said today.

Espinosa tweeted that Mayorkas tested positive this morning “after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols.”

“He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice,” she added.

Espinosa said that “contact tracing is underway” to determine Mayorkas’ contacts in recent days.

On Saturday, Mayorkas attended the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and other leaders.

Today he delivered a virtual address for the Eradicate Hate Global Summit. He is scheduled to testify Thursday at a Senate Judiciary Committee DHS oversight hearing.

Mayorkas had planned a trip to Colombia to discuss Western Hemisphere migration flows along with Secretary of State Tony Blinken.