DHS Seeks Industry Information on Modular Firing Ranges and Shooting Houses

The purpose of this RFI is to gain knowledge of interest, capabilities and qualifications of business to compete and perform service under a Multi-Agency Contract (Open to the Federal Government) led by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The objective of this acquisition is to procure modular firing ranges & shooting houses placed in strategic locations across the country to increase the qualification & training needs in an efficient & effective manner, for this acquisition, this means capabilities that they can be moved, as a temporary structure, or broken down and re-erected at another location, if needed. These ranges could be single enclosed modular, mobile, and/or open floor plan configurations. Any range proposed shall include delivery, turn-key installation, “train the trainer” instructional services, and instructional materials, provisions for periodic maintenance services, and emergency repair services.

The Government will seek to procure the capabilities described within this SOW with any combination of the four contract types listed below:

Buy/own- no Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services included- To be leveraged only if O&M capability already exist within specific government entities (FFP)

Buy/own- O&M services included (FFP) (Weekly, Monthly & Quarterly cleanings priced separately)

Fee as a service (lease) (FFP)

Emergency O&M services (T&M)

Any elements of the included requirements may be purchased in any combination or as a stand-alone requirement to adequately meet the unique need(s) of the Federal Government. MFRs shall meet all applicable federal regulations, codes, and standards for commercial modular structures and firing ranges, including safety standards from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), American Section of the International Association for Testing Materials standards, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Environmental Protective Agency (EPA), state environmental regulations, and National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) regulations. Specific standards and regulations include but are not limited to: regulated waste management, lead and noise exposure, lead dust level testing, fire protection, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing standards.

