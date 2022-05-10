DHS Signs Agreement for Cybersecurity and Public Safety with South Korea

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) signed a Project Arrangement (PA) and Joint Statement of Intent (JSoI) for collaborative research, development, and foreign technical exchanges in cybersecurity and public safety solutions with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Science and Information Communication Technology (MSIT). This effort is part of a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries in the fields of science and technology.

“With South Korea as our partner, S&T is proud to embark on this important endeavor,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate on projects that leverage our collective expertise in science and technology research and development to strengthen our mutual national security.”

The JSOI provides for student and career exchanges while the PA provides a framework for both countries to exchange technical information leading to the development of collaborative projects on a broad range of safety and security goals that include cybersecurity.

Under the JSoI, S&T and MSIT will exchange personnel and establish an internship program to provide students opportunities to expand their networks and experience a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) knowledge and activities.

In May 2021, President Joe Biden hosted President Moon Jae-in for a Presidential Summit where both governments committed to expand exchange programs between graduate students of both nations to facilitate training and exchange of professionals in fields of science, technology, and information communications technologies.

