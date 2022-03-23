DHS Small Business Innovation Research to Host First Responder Technology Showcase

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program will host its first virtual SBIR Showcase for First Responders on March 30, 2022, 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature 10 innovative technologies from companies developing solutions for first responders.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the first responder community to learn about the unique innovations being pursued to enhance future capabilities,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Program Director. “The technologies being showcased have demonstrated proof of concept and have been awarded Phase II contracts to make prototypes.”

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) leads the Department’s SBIR program, which encourages startups with fewer than 500 employees to provide quality research, new processes, products and technologies in support of government missions. During the inaugural showcase, nine small businesses will present their technologies and answer questions.

“From forest fires and natural disasters to emergency response situations, our nation’s first responders face challenging and life-threatening situations every day,” said Paul McDonagh, S&T First Responders Portfolio Manager. “I encourage the First Responder Community to join and learn how the contributions enhance our mission to better prepare, protect and connect first responders.”

View the webinar agenda and register for the showcase. Visit the DHS S&T SBIR webpage to learn more about the program.

Read more at DHS S&T