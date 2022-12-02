30.7 F
DHS S&T Announces New Student Research Internship

The program aims to develop a diverse, talented pool of workforce-ready STEM students.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) internship program.

The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by S&T’s Office of University Programs, offers internships for students majoring in homeland security related sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines to gain quality experiences conducting DHS mission-relevant research. Participants conduct research in or at DHS laboratories, DHS components and offices, and other federal research facilities nationwide, while providing the opportunity to establish connections with DHS professionals.

Appointments are typically 10-week periods during the summer, starting in May or June. Start dates are flexible. Students receive a stipend and housing allowance.

The goals of the program are to develop a diverse, talented pool of workforce-ready STEM students, and to promote long-term relationships between students, researchers, DHS personnel and research facilities to diversify the DHS workforce.

Student applications are accepted until December 9, 2022.

For more information about HS-POWER and to apply, visit Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for Student Workforce to Experience Research

Information on the DHS OUP can be found at: University Programs.

Read more at DHS S&T

