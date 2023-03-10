DHS S&T Awards Funds to Australian Startup Developing Flood Analytics Tech

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced a Phase 1 Other Transaction award of $199,140 to FloodMapp, an Australia-based company with a location in Norfolk, Virginia. FloodMapp will develop flood analysis technology that would help the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) improve preparedness and response efforts after flooding occurs.

Under its “Flood Data Collection and Analysis” solicitation, S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) sought novel solutions to provide real-time flood data sources and data analysis in support of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“Emergency managers need accurate data analytics to assist them in managing flood events and their devastating effects on communities,” said Melissa Oh, SVIP Managing Director. “Analysis of near real-time data could allow emergency managers to understand the location of floodwaters and potential damage so they can take action to reduce losses and prepare for how the flooding incident may evolve.”

FloodMapp, a woman-founded and led company, is one of the first applicants to receive an award under this topic call. Their data analysis tool uses near real-time data and modeling to provide street-level flood inundation and depth data before, during, and after a flood event, along with assessment of potential damage to properties.

The goal is to better understand the source, location, and depth of floodwaters, which could enable the NFIP to estimate the impacts of flood events more accurately to inform its actions in support of policyholders.

“I look forward to exploring with FloodMapp how their predictive and real-time flood analysis can improve our understanding of major flood events as they unfold,” said Jeffrey Jackson, FEMA’s Acting Assistant Administrator for Federal Insurance, which oversees the delivery of flood insurance for the NFIP. “Timely decision making is critical to support our policyholders as they face devastation from flooding and begin their recovery.”

This award complements current DHS emergency management programs by supporting the development of innovative real-time data analysis technologies. FloodMapp’s suite of tools will provide ongoing flood data and modeling to predict and map the impacts of flood events. This information could support DHS employees working in flood disasters and enable new approaches to challenges before, during and after floods.

