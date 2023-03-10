DHS S&T Awards Funds to Brooklyn Startup Developing Flood Analytics Tech

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced a Phase 1 Other Transaction award of $195,260 to Cloud to Street (commercially conducting business as Floodbase), a Brooklyn, New York-based startup to develop flood analytics technology that will help the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) improve preparedness and response efforts.

Under its “Flood Data Collection and Analysis” solicitation, S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) sought novel solutions to provide real-time flood data sources and data analysis in support of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“The near real-time data provided by Cloud to Street’s technology could allow FEMA to quickly deploy the necessary resources when responding to flooding incidents,” said Melissa Oh, SVIP Managing Director. “The NFIP can more accurately estimate the source, location, depth and the effects of flooding to not only save more lives but mitigate against future losses.”

Cloud to Street, a women-founded and led company, is one of the first applicants to receive an award under this topic call. Their platform provides flood data and analytics through a combination of satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and on-the-ground data. This technology could allow emergency managers to serve flooded communities and expedite recovery efforts more effectively.

“Flooding is devastating for households and communities,” said Jeffrey Jackson, FEMA’s Acting Assistant Administrator for Federal Insurance, which oversees the delivery of flood insurance for the NFIP. “I look forward to exploring with Cloud to Street how their predictive and post-flood analysis can help us more quickly understand a major flood event so we can make timely decisions to support our policyholders.”

This award complements current DHS emergency management programs by supporting the development of innovative near real-time data analysis technologies. Cloud to Street’s flood analytics platform will include daily flood monitoring nationwide, assessment of potential impacts, and enhanced detail on major flood events. This information could support DHS employees working in flood disasters and enable new approaches to challenges before, during and after floods.

