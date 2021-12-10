DHS S&T Launches the 2022 HS Power Program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States to participate in the 2022 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for students to learn from the nation’s top scientists and researchers,” said Rebecca Medina, Office of University Programs Director. “Receiving hands-on experience while being immersed in homeland security-related research can ignite a student’s career pathways in ways they never imagined.”

The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by the S&T Office of University Programs, offers internships for students majoring in homeland security-related sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. These opportunities allow students to gain quality research experiences at DHS components, federal research facilities, and other HS-STEM focused entities nationwide, while at the same time providing networking opportunities with DHS professionals. Participants conduct research in DHS mission-relevant research areas at federal research facilities or at DHS components conducting research and/or product delivery.

Appointments are for 10-week periods during the summer of 2022 and students receive a competitive weekly stipend. Additional benefits, such as a housing allowance, are determined by specific project requirements.

The goal of the program is to develop a diverse, educated, and skilled pool of STEM professionals while promoting long-term relationships between students, researchers, DHS personnel, and research facilities for the continued development and diversification the DHS workforce.

Students have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2021, to submit their applications. For more information about HS-POWER, and to apply, visit DHS HS-POWER 2022.

Read more at DHS S&T