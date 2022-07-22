84.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSDHS S&T

DHS S&T Podcast: A Very Nasty Insecticide You Don’t Want in Your Food

Tune in to learn how S&T fits into the picture of securing the nation’s food supply, and how terrorism, con artists and even domestic disputes can pose threats.

By Homeland Security Today

Unless you don’t eat, our flagship episode covers a topic that affects us all—food defense. This wide-ranging and enthralling episode of the DHS S&T Technologically Speaking Podcast, hosted by S&T’s John Verrico, features Jessica Cox, Program Manager for Chemical Threat Characterization at the Chemical Security Analysis Center. Jessica kicks off the first season of the podcast, delving into food safety vs. food defense (hint: they aren’t the same thing). Tune in to learn how S&T fits into the picture of securing the nation’s food supply, and how terrorism, con artists and even domestic disputes can pose threats in ways you wouldn’t expect. Thinking about a future career in science? Jessica also shares her backstory, how she went from a Division I college athlete to a top-level scientist, and her advice to young women who feel intimidated breaking into a traditionally male realm.

Listen at DHS S&T

Previous articleWill the Sun Soon Power First Responders?
Next articleCOVID-19 Virus Can Infect Mexican Free-Tailed Bats
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals