DHS S&T Podcast: A Very Nasty Insecticide You Don’t Want in Your Food

Unless you don’t eat, our flagship episode covers a topic that affects us all—food defense. This wide-ranging and enthralling episode of the DHS S&T Technologically Speaking Podcast, hosted by S&T’s John Verrico, features Jessica Cox, Program Manager for Chemical Threat Characterization at the Chemical Security Analysis Center. Jessica kicks off the first season of the podcast, delving into food safety vs. food defense (hint: they aren’t the same thing). Tune in to learn how S&T fits into the picture of securing the nation’s food supply, and how terrorism, con artists and even domestic disputes can pose threats in ways you wouldn’t expect. Thinking about a future career in science? Jessica also shares her backstory, how she went from a Division I college athlete to a top-level scientist, and her advice to young women who feel intimidated breaking into a traditionally male realm.

Listen at DHS S&T