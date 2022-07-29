73.3 F
DHS S&T Podcast: The Bomb Squad is Not an Afterthought

The official S&T podcast features unscripted conversations about timely national security challenges and the scientific solutions.

By Homeland Security Today
An FBI bomb tech at a post-blast investigator training seminar in Quantico, Va. (FBI file photo)

On this episode of Technologically Speaking, discover how the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is unearthing ingenious DIY devices, influencing the curriculum at the FBI Hazardous Devices School, and arming bomb squad technicians with the tools they need to keep us all safe. You’ll have a blast listening to host Deepak Saini and program manager Byung Hee Kim talk about countering explosive devices and more.

Listen now!

Catch up on previous episodes of Technologically Speaking that you might have missed! The official S&T podcast features unscripted conversations about timely national security challenges and the scientific solutions S&T is developing to tackle them.

Subscribe and follow @DHSSciTech and #TechnologicallySpeaking on social media!

Read more at DHS S&T

