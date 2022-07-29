DHS S&T Podcast: The Bomb Squad is Not an Afterthought

On this episode of Technologically Speaking, discover how the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is unearthing ingenious DIY devices, influencing the curriculum at the FBI Hazardous Devices School, and arming bomb squad technicians with the tools they need to keep us all safe. You’ll have a blast listening to host Deepak Saini and program manager Byung Hee Kim talk about countering explosive devices and more.

