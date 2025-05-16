The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has published the Best Practices for Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Supporting Critical Infrastructure, as directed in Executive Order 13905.

The best practices guide helps service providers, owners, and operators understand their role in responsible PNT use. It outlines general best practices, illustrated with specific examples for PNT technology, such as Global Positioning System (GPS) or Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and use cases (e.g., stationary timing or moving platform). By assessing risk and applying these principles, organizations can enhance the responsible development, acquisition and deployment of PNT solutions.

“The release of this important guide marks a major milestone in S&T’s efforts to promote resilient PNT for infrastructure owners and operators,” said Julie Brewer, Acting DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Accurate PNT information is vital to the nation’s critical infrastructure. S&T is committed to provide guidance that helps organizations deploy PNT responsibly, manage risks effectively and build resilience against ever-emerging threats.”

PNT is essential for many critical infrastructure operations—such as communications networks, financial systems, emergency response, utilities, and transportation—that rely heavily on PNT data to operate. Natural disasters, accidents, or deliberate actions pose threats that can disrupt PNT services, leading to adverse consequences for individuals, businesses and the nation. Government and industry have recognized the need for resilient PNT equipment that is capable of supporting individuals, businesses, and the nation’s economic and national security.

The original announcement can be found here.