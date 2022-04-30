DHS S&T Seeks Information on Vehicle Extrication Tools

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) released a request for information (RFI) seeking commercially available vehicle extrication tools for emergency responders to rescue people trapped in cars. NUSTL is looking for information on battery-powered spreading, cutting, and spreading/cutting combination vehicle extrication tools. This information will be included in a market survey report. Interested parties have until 5:00 PM EST, May 30, 2022 to submit information.

“Following an accident, emergency responders need to quickly open or remove parts of damaged vehicles to rescue injured passengers trapped inside,” explained Kris Dooley, NUSTL project lead. “Powerful and technologically advanced extrication tools can provide responders with the mobility and flexibility they need during life-saving rescue operations.”

The tools should offer easy storage and deployment while providing emergency responders with the mobility, flexibility, and ergonomic balance needed to operate in various positions, environmental conditions, and locations. For inclusion in this market study, the extrication instruments must be:

Single-person portable

Battery-powered

Self-contained (i.e., having no tethers or cords to a separate power unit)

NFPA 1936-compliant

The market survey report – produced by NUSTL’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program – will be posted to the SAVER Document Library on the S&T website, where the findings can be accessed by state, local, federal, tribal and territorial response agencies making procurement decisions about vehicle extrication tools.

For more information on the RFI, which closes at 5:00 PM EST on May 30, 2022, visit SAM.gov.

For more information on the SAVER program, visit www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/saver.

