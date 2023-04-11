DHS S&T Seeks to Assess Kinetic Mitigation Capabilities for Countering Small Unmanned Aerial Systems

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) released a Request for Information (RFI) for kinetic mitigation technologies and solutions to counter small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS). This RFI will be used to invite respondents whose capabilities are selected to participate in two DHS-funded sUAS mitigation demonstrations scheduled for July 10-28, 2023, and July 2024 at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in North Dakota.

“This effort is designed to expand our knowledge of kinetic sUAS mitigation technologies and how they apply to the multiple DHS mission sets,” said Shawn McDonald, S&T Counter-UAS Program Manager. “Information and data collected during this event will assist S&T in understanding, measuring and minimizing collateral effects.”

These technologies and solutions will test under the direction of the C-UAS program, which assesses C-UAS technologies both in laboratory and real-world operational environments to deliver critical C-UAS capabilities to DHS components.

This RFI is for participation in the demonstration events only. DHS will not award a contract based on this RFI, but selected participants may be asked to sign a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. government.

Industry, academic institutions, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and other government organizations interested in participating must submit their response to this RFI via email to [email protected] by 10:00 AM ET on May 5, 2023.

For more information about S&T’s C-UAS portfolio, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems-c-uas.

