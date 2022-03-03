DHS S&T Seeks to Test Innovative First Responder Technologies at Urban OpEx 2022

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) released a Request for Information (RFI) seeking new and emerging technologies that first responders can experiment with and test in a realistic, urban setting. The multi-day Urban Operational Experimentation (OpEx) 2022 is set to convene in New York City in the late summer. Industry, academic institutions, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and other government organizations interested in participating have until 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 25, 2022, to apply for consideration.

“At Urban OpEx, first responders get a chance to experiment with emerging technologies with the potential to improve their efficiency and effectiveness, and keep them safer on the job,” said Bhargav Patel, S&T Senior Technologist. “At the same time, developers learn how to refine and improve their technologies to meet the specific needs of first responders. It’s a win-win when we join together on technological innovations that can ultimately save lives.”

The DHS S&T Operational Experimentation (OpEx) Program and the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) are hosting Urban OpEx 2022 in collaboration with NYC metro area first responder agencies to experiment with technologies in 11 key areas:

Fixed, on-body, or hand-held sensors Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Situational Awareness Platforms Response and Evacuation Tools Deployable Communications Systems Indoor and Outdoor Personnel Location Tracking Systems Video Content Analysis and Video Analytics Training Hardware/Software Deployable Robotics Handheld Data Collection Equipment Resource Management/Tracking

As an outcome of Urban OpEx 2022, DHS will publish technology reports on its publications library that federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial first responders can access to make informed acquisition decisions for fielding new technologies.

This RFI is for participation in the OpEx only. The Department of Homeland Security will not award a contract based on this RFI. Following evaluation of applications and selection, participating organizations will be required to enter into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. government.

For more information, visit the Urban OpEx 2022 RFI page or contact SandT_TechOpEx@hq.dhs.gov

