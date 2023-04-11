DHS S&T Seeks to Test Innovative Technologies to Counter ‘Dark’ Small Drone Swarms

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) released a Request for Information (RFI) seeking new and emerging counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technology and solutions capable of detecting, tracking, identifying, reporting, and countering low-observable, low-emission and non-emitting (dark) small UAS (sUAS). A live demonstration is planned for July 31 – August 11, 2023, in conjunction with the C-UAS Center of Excellence at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A potential follow-up event may occur in mid-2024.

“S&T is interested in learning about the availability of C-UAS systems with a technical readiness level of five or greater that can detect, track, identify, and possibly mitigate drones that fly without emitting radio frequency communications,” said Shawn McDonald, S&T C-UAS Program Manager. “We’re also very interested in finding technologies that can surgically mitigate a single nefarious drone while in presence of other drones being flown by law enforcement, recreational users or the media.”

These technologies and solutions will test under the direction of the C-UAS program, which assesses C-UAS technologies both in laboratory and real-world operational environments to deliver critical C-UAS capabilities to DHS components.

This RFI is for participation in the live demonstration event only. DHS will not award a contract based on this RFI. Following evaluation of applications and selection, participating organizations will be required to enter into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. government.

Industry, academic institutions, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and other government organizations interested in participating must submit their response to this RFI via email to [email protected] by 10:00 AM ET on May 5, 2023.

For more information about S&T’s C-UAS portfolio, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems-c-uas.

