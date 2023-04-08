DHS S&T SVIP Showcases Technology Designed to Solve National Security Needs

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host a two-day, in-person event May 18-19, 2023, to demonstrate innovative new technologies funded by its Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). The SVIP Demo Week event will feature technology solutions adapted from the commercial market by startups to address DHS challenges and homeland security needs.

“S&T is responsible for identifying operational gaps, conceptualizing solutions, and delivering results that improve the security and resilience of the nation,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology, who will provide keynote remarks at the event. “SVIP is a core program performing this function for S&T. Demo Week reaches industry disruptors and innovators that have tremendous technologies to lend to DHS’s mission goals.”

As the science advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Dr. Kusnezov heads the research, development, innovation, and test and evaluation activities in support of DHS operational components and first responders across the nation.

“We’re going directly to innovators and giving them the ability to partner directly with government end users to address real operational challenges,” said Melissa Oh, Managing Director of SVIP. “We’re willing to simultaneously fund those companies, shape the product, get it to the commercial marketplace, with the expectation of eventually being a customer. Demo Week has become an important annual event that will hopefully inspire and encourage startups to contribute their talent and ingenuity to the safety and security of our country.”

The showcase will feature startup technology demonstrations focused on computer vision, cybersecurity, data analytics, healthtech, identity, language translation and sensors. The event will also include expert panel discussions and breakout sessions led by S&T and SVIP.

To view the developing agenda and register for SVIP Demo Week, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/svip-demo-week-2023

Read more at DHS S&T