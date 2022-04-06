53.1 F
DHS S&T to Demonstrate Emerging Technology for Critical Mission Needs

The showcase features technology demonstrations on data analytics, object recognition and language translation.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host a virtual demonstration series on May 3-4, 2022, to exhibit new technology solutions funded by its Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). The SVIP Demo Week: Machine Learning showcase will feature 11 technologies from SVIP startups adapted from the commercial market to address DHS challenges.

“SVIP focuses on harnessing the commercial research and development ecosystem to find new technologies that help DHS keep pace with commercial innovation,” said Melissa Oh, managing director of SVIP. “Demo Week has become an important annual event that will hopefully inspire and encourage future participation in the program and learn how we support the DHS mission.”

The showcase features technology demonstrations on data analytics, object recognition and language translation, along with panel discussions on the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and their role in national security. Participating startups include Analytical AI, Cignal, Deep North, Kynamics, Lauretta AI, Mesur.io, MyLanguage, Planck Aerosystems, Synthetik, Tamr, and TranslateLive.

