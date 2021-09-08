77.5 F
DHS S&T to Demonstrate Innovative Solutions for Critical DHS Mission Needs

Each showcase will include technology demonstrations followed by a panel of government and industry experts discussing industry trends, international perspectives, and best practices.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host a virtual demonstration series on September 14–17, 2021 to showcase new technology solutions funded by its Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP).

The virtual event will showcase 26 SVIP-funded startups and their projects supporting DHS operations. Each showcase will include technology demonstrations followed by a panel of government and industry experts discussing industry trends, international perspectives, and best practices in the areas of aviation, interoperability, artificial intelligence, and COVID-19 response and mitigation.

Schedule-at-a-Glance

September 14 | 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET
Theme: Aviation and Seamless Travel
Panel Topic: Innovation in Aviation

September 15 | 12:00 – 3:45 p.m. ET
Theme: Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
Panel Topic: Choice and Global Interoperability

September 16 | 12:00 – 3:40 p.m. ET
Themes: Border & Maritime Security and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
Panel Topic: AI, Society’s Collective Approach to Getting It Right

September 17 | 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Theme: COVID-19 Response & Future Mitigation
Panel Topic: Global Perspectives on Pandemic Future Proofing

Visit the S&T Events webpage for more information.

