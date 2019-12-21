DHS Opens Small Business Innovation Research Solicitation for Proposal Submission

Small businesses are now able to submit proposals for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 20.1 Solicitation to address nine homeland security technology needs.

On Thursday, December 19, 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET, the DHS SBIR team will host a YouTube Live event to answer questions about the SBIR proposal submission process for the 20.1 Solicitation. To participate, visit the DHS S&T YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/dhsscitech) at 12:58 PM ET and look for “Deconstructing SBIR: 20.1 DHS SBIR Solicitation.”

“Small businesses are vital to the innovation process, providing the agility and ingenuity that help us develop cutting-edge technology solutions,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “I encourage small businesses, women-owned small businesses, and socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses to submit their best innovative proposals for the DHS SBIR Solicitation, so that together we can address critical homeland security technology needs.”

DHS will accept proposals for topic areas until the solicitation period closes at 12:00 noon ET on January 22, 2019. Small businesses must submit proposals through the online proposal submission system at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov/.

The solicitation is published on Beta.SAM.gov and details each of the following topic areas:

(https://beta.sam.gov/opp/65ff9a0082eb47549f8fad35e68cbe0c/view?keywords=(SBIR)&sort=-relevance&index=&is_active=true&page=1&organization_id=100011942)

Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1) Multimedia Content Analysis Engine Capability for the Emergency Communications Cyber Security Center (EC3) – ( DHS201-001 )

) Remote Sensor Data Protection and Anti-Spoofing – ( DHS201-002 )

) Digital Paging over Public Television ( DHS201-003 )

) Soft Targets and Crowded Places Security ( DHS201-004 )

) In-building Coverage Analysis System (ICAS) Using Existing First Responder’s Radio and Smartphone ( DHS201-005 )

) Handheld Advanced Detection/Imaging Technology System ( DHS201-006 )

) Enhanced Explosives and Illicit Drugs Detection by Targeted Interrogation of Surfaces ( DHS201-007 )

) Urban Canyon Detection Tracking and Identification of Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles ( DHS201-008 )

) Machine Learning Module for Detection Technologies (DHS201-009)

The DHS SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

Read more at DHS S&T

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)