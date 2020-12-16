DHS Small Business Innovation Research 21.1 Solicitation Opens for Proposal Submission

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 21.1 Solicitation is now open for small businesses to submit research proposals for 11 homeland security topics. The topics were developed in coordination with DHS operational components specifically for this solicitation, recognizing the SBIR program’s role in addressing challenging requirements for technology development.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital to support our nation’s small businesses,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Program Director. “The benefits are symbiotic and most effective when we are able to receive a spectrum of proposed solutions, from the broadest pool of offerors, including underserved communities.”

During the solicitation period, DHS will accept proposals for topic areas until 1:00 p.m. ET January 15, 2021. Small businesses must submit proposals through the online proposal submission system at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov.

The solicitation is published at beta.SAM.gov and details the following topic areas and descriptions:

DHS211-001 – Non-Invasive “Breathalyzer” Detection System to Screen for Presence of Viral Respiratory Infections

– Non-Invasive “Breathalyzer” Detection System to Screen for Presence of Viral Respiratory Infections DHS211-002 – 5G & Wifi6 Coexistence for Secure Federal Networks

– 5G & Wifi6 Coexistence for Secure Federal Networks DHS211-003 – Improved Curved Transparent Ceramic Structural Components

– Improved Curved Transparent Ceramic Structural Components DHS211-004 – Vehicle Infectious Diseases Protection

– Vehicle Infectious Diseases Protection DHS211-005 – Amphibious XTV for Ice Rescue

– Amphibious XTV for Ice Rescue DHS211-006 – Artificial Intelligence to Augment the 911 Telecommunicator Function

– Artificial Intelligence to Augment the 911 Telecommunicator Function DHS211-007 – Software Supply Chain Identification for Compiled Binary Executables

– Software Supply Chain Identification for Compiled Binary Executables DHS211-008 – Intelligent Document Design: Combating Industry Trends that Incentivize Weak Security

– Intelligent Document Design: Combating Industry Trends that Incentivize Weak Security DHS211-009 – High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband

– High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband DHS211-010 – Screening Sensor Technology as part of Passenger Checked Luggage

– Screening Sensor Technology as part of Passenger Checked Luggage DHS211-011 – Fieldable multiplex detection of Biothreats

The DHS SBIR Program, administered by the department’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), is a competitive contract awards program aimed at increasing the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information on the DHS SBIR Program or to join our mailing list, visit: https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact [email protected]. Visit our DHS SBIR Success Stories page to learn about small businesses that have made lasting impacts to our nation with successful technological innovations through the DHS SBIR Program.

To view our December 1 webinar that includes useful information on the DHS SBIR 21.1 Solicitation, check out the video recording on our DHS S&T YouTube channel.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st.

