DHS S&T Posts Final Series of Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the fourth and final installment of the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase Monday. This unique series was designed to demonstrate the collaborative research and development (R&D) efforts between S&T and its partners across government working to prepare the nation against its greatest challenges and future threats.

“No one entity can solve all the challenges facing national security, safety, and the nation’s resilience to disasters,” said Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Only working in collaboration with other innovative minds across government, industry, and academia can we stay ahead of evolving threats and deploy the next generation of scientific and technological advancements.”

Series 4 of the showcase, “Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships,” highlights how S&T and its partners break-down barriers to achieve greater public-private collaboration and cross-disciplinary research and development. The program includes topics such as transitioning and commercializing technologies through interagency partnerships, developing next generation scientists and engineers, bringing science to the frontlines, and collaborating with international partners.

The showcase’s digital content includes panel discussion videos, ebooks, feature articles, and other resources in the areas of COVID-19 threat characterization and assessment, disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, cyber security, opioid detection, securing public transit, drone operations, and more. The content from previous series 1- Enhancing Public Health Security and Resilience, series 2 – Building Resilience and Innovation Equity, and series 3 – Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Breakthrough Technologies, are all still available on the showcase website.

