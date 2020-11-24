Join DHS S&T for Deconstructing SBIR: 21.1 Pre-Solicitation Webinar on Dec. 1

You’re invited to join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) on Tuesday, December 1 from 1-1:30 p.m. ET for our Deconstructing SBIR: 21.1 Pre-Solicitation webinar. As the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program prepares for the upcoming 21.1 Solicitation, we’re taking the opportunity to help small business innovators understand the DHS SBIR proposal process and relay important information!

Join the DHS SBIR Director and NAVSEA PEO USC SBIR/STTR Technology Manager, as they discuss:

SBIR Program Overview

Pre-solicitation Topics

Upcoming Important Dates

Common Issues

NAVSEA SBIR/STTR Topic Workshop

We’ll also be talking about the DHS SBIR 21.1 solicitation topics at the annual NAVSEA SBIR/STTR Topics Workshop 2020 on December 2-3, 2020. If you want to hear about the open SBIR/STTR topics, or ask questions in a one-on-one meeting with DHS, register here.

During the SBIR pre-solicitation period, small businesses can review topics and ask technical questions regarding the topic areas. You can view the 21.1 topics on the SBIR portal website.

About SBIR

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund the development of innovative solutions to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile, innovative small businesses to support and advance homeland security, without the need for previous federal contracting experience or knowledge. If you are a small business, women-owned small business, or disadvantaged small business find out how you can work with us.

For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov/ or email STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.

