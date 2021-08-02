Register Today for DHS Silicon Valley Innovation Program Virtual Demo Week

S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) was established in 2015 to tackle the hardest problems faced by DHS and the Homeland Security Enterprise. SVIP expands DHS S&T’s reach to find new technologies that strengthen national security with the goal of reshaping how government, entrepreneurs and industry work together to find cutting-edge solutions.

Join us on September 14-17, 2021, from 12-4 p.m. ET for a virtual showcase of SVIP-funded startup demos. Each day will kick off with a keynote speaker, followed by a series of demos by SVIP startups, and conclude with a panel highlighting and discussing upcoming industry and government trends spanning innovation in aviation, global interoperability, artificial intelligence, and pandemic future proofing. Learn more on the S&T SVIP Demo Week event page!

S&T SVIP reaches out to innovation communities across the nation and around the world to harness the commercial R&D ecosystem for technologies with government applications and to co-invest in and accelerate technology transition-to-market.

SVIP is designed to lower the barriers of entry for early stage startups to engage with DHS and for DHS to rapidly contract to have startups incorporate DHS’s requirements into their commercial products. We offer U.S. and international start-ups up to $2M in nondilutive funding over 24 months to carry out prototype projects and possibly transition successful projects to production. Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions!

September 14-17, 2021

Starts at 12:00 p.m. ET

The virtual event is free and open to the public. Register to receive webinar links and important event reminders and updates.

9/14: Aviation Security & Seamless Travel

9/15: Blockchain & DLT

9/16: Border & Maritime Security and AI/ML

9/17: COVID-19 Response and Future Mitigation

