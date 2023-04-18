DHS S&T’s Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Becomes New Chief of Staff at CISA as Kiersten Todt Returns to Private Sector

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today that Kiersten Todt will be departing from her role as CISA Chief of Staff to return to the private sector, while continuing to work with Director Easterly and the agency in a senior advisory capacity. Todt will be replaced by Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, currently the Deputy Under Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Kathryn will support the planning, allocation of resources, and implementation of the Agency’s Strategic Plan.

“I’m really excited to have Kathryn join our team at CISA,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “She brings the perfect combination of experience and expertise to the job, and I look forward to working with her as CISA grows and matures as an agency.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining CISA at this critical time for the agency and can’t wait to get to work,” said Coulter Mitchell. “I thank Director Easterly for the opportunity and look forward to working with the entire team as we lead the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to our cyber and physical infrastructure.”

Prior to her current role at S&T, Coulter Mitchell served as Chief of Staff for the directorate and as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary from May 2021 until September 2022. Joining S&T after a 15-year career in the private sector and on Capitol Hill, Coulter Mitchell holds a master’s degree in communications from Johns Hopkins University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland at College Park, and a professional certification in executive coaching from the University of Cambridge, UK.

“I want to thank my dear friend and our fabulous outgoing Chief of Staff, Kiersten Todt,” added Director Easterly. “Kiersten’s contributions to this Administration cannot be overstated – helping to transform CISA into America’s cyber defense agency, while spearheading a number of CISA priorities including collaboration with industry, corporate cyber responsibility, the stand up of our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, and the co-creation of our People First culture. All of us at CISA are grateful to Kiersten for her tireless work over the past 22 months and look forward to her continued engagement with CISA as we execute our agency’s critical mission.”

