DHS S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement Webinar Coming Up on Air-Based Technology

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) invites you to join us on Tuesday, September 27 at 2 p.m. ET for the LRBAA Today: Air Based Technologies webinar. S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA)is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for topics that address priority homeland Register now for the webinar!

This is an excellent opportunity for innovators and industry to learn more about current research and development efforts specific to the LRBAA Air Based Technologies. During this webinar, you’ll learn about the technologies DHS S&T seeks to advance manned and unmanned aircraft technology in three focus areas: ISR sensors, small UAS (Suas) technology, and C4 operations (command, control, communications, and computers). Join us to hear more on this topic and learn how to use the LRBAA program to work with S&T!

Visit the LRBAA Today event page to learn more about the webinar series and to see past videos. If you would like to receive information on LRBAA news and events, sign-up for our mailing list by visiting https://oip.dhs.gov/baa/public.

For specific questions or information, email LRBAA.Admin@hq.dhs.gov.