49.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismFederal Pages

DHS Taps Key Architect of 9/11 Response to Oversee Domestic Counterterrorism Efforts

Nicholas Rasmussen, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), is heading to DHS.

By Homeland Security Today

A key architect of the U.S. response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has been tapped to coordinate and amp up domestic counterterrorism efforts, as the federal government reevaluates its approach to combating the threat of violent extremism.

Nicholas Rasmussen, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), is heading to the Department of Homeland Security to oversee counterterrorism prevention, intelligence, policy and other efforts across the department and component agencies like the Secret Service, the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Rasmussen’s appointment and several new plans in an internal announcement emailed to agency employees on Tuesday and obtained by Yahoo News.

Read more at Yahoo News

Previous articleCWMD Acting Assistant Secretary Gary Rasicot Meets with San Francisco Officials to Discuss Securing the Cities and BioWatch
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals