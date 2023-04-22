DHS to Hold National Small Business Week Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) is hosting a Small-to-Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME), in honor of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week. The virtual event will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 with meetings occurring between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To support of Executive Order 13985, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government, this VOME supports business to business communications assisting with decreasing small business gaps in capabilities, encouraging new entrants, and strengthening the small business vendor base.

This virtual event is expected to raise awareness of subcontracting opportunities with other small businesses, potential partnerships, facilitate discussions that may lead to joint ventures and teaming, and a space where small businesses can present, to each other, their core capabilities. Each virtual session will be a 15-minute meeting established by the matching of core competencies, needs, and lines of businesses as identified by the firms North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) Code(s). Small businesses who are seeking a service, product, or partnership will choose to meet with the small business(es) that align with their needs.

What This Event Is:

A virtual one-on-one 15 minute meeting(s) with other small businesses.

An opportunity to discuss potential subcontracting, partnering, and teaming with other small businesses.

An opportunity for new entrants to establish a relationship with other small businesses currently doing business with DHS or other federal agencies and/or actively seeking opportunities.

What This Event Is NOT:

A virtual Vendor Outreach Session. There are no meetings with DHS Small Business Specialists or Large Businesses.

A procurement-specific VOME or an Industry Day for any DHS procurement.

A webinar event and slides will not be provided.

Small businesses are required to register and provide the required information that includes a capability statement and a valid email address in their profile compatible with various virtual meeting tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc.). Once your firm receives confirmation of a meeting from the scheduling site, you will receive a follow-up email with the virtual meeting invitation. Please refer to the attached registration guide.

Registration is now open until 11:59 PM EDT, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. If you have questions regarding this virtual VOME, forward them to [email protected]

The direct registration link is https://smalltosmallvome.mbmapp.com/.

Read more SAM.gov