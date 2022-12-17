45.2 F
DHS to Hold Strategic Industry Conversation on Feb. 8

The SIC will have a dedicated networking room with opportunities to meet with DHS industry liaisons, small business specialists, and others.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pleased to announce that its eighth annual Strategic Industry Conversation (SIC VIII) “Mission Success through Collaboration” will be held on February 8, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The SIC is an opportunity for you to hear directly from the Department’s senior leadership on our priorities, challenges, and key areas of focus.  The SIC is not an industry day event that is tied to any specific procurement actions.  The final agenda will be forthcoming pending speaker confirmations.  However, we are pleased to share that the SIC will include sessions on customer experience initiatives, the direction of category management at DHS, climate change and sustainability efforts, and information technology initiatives.  Additionally, the SIC will have a dedicated networking room with opportunities to meet with DHS industry liaisons, small business specialists, and others.  Join us for an engaging day with our leaders.  

SIC VIII will be held in-person at the Washington Hilton Hotel, 1919 Connecticut Ave, Washington, DC 20009.

For registration information, click on the registration link provided in the attached SIC VIII flyer.

Registration ends on January 25, 2023 (or when 500 individuals have registered).
Pre-registration is required and will be limited to two (2) individuals per company.

Read more at SAM.gov

