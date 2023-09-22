68.9 F
DHS to Hold Strategic Industry Conversation (SIC IX): Innovation, Research, and Development Showcase

The SIC is an opportunity for you to hear directly from the Department’s senior leadership on priorities, challenges, and key areas of focus.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pleased to announce that its ninth annual Strategic Industry Conversation (SIC IX) “DHS Innovation, Research, and Development Showcase” will be held on October 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The SIC is an opportunity for you to hear directly from the Department’s senior leadership on our priorities, challenges, and key areas of focus.  The SIC is not an industry day event that is tied to any specific procurement actions.  The final agenda will be forthcoming pending speaker confirmations.  However, we are pleased to share that the SIC will communicate the Department’s key innovation, research and development (IRD) areas of interest, exchange ideas, and share cross-cutting trends with attendees to increase transparency and support informed (IRD) investments and leverage innovation to support DHS needs.  Additionally, the SIC will have a dedicated networking room with opportunities to meet with DHS representatives.

Join us for an engaging day with our leaders.

SIC IX will be held in-person at the Capitol Hilton Hotel, 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

The agenda has been uploaded to the event website here: DHS SIC IX: Innovation, Research and Development Showcase | Homeland Security

Registration ends on October 25, 2023, (or when 500 individuals have registered). Pre-registration is required and will be limited to three (3) individuals per company. Registration link can be found here: DHS IRD Showcase (regfox.com)

For additional information please contact: [email protected]

Read more at SAM.gov

