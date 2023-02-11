DHS Issues Update on Ongoing Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) Efforts

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is providing this update on its ongoing Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) efforts. DHS appreciates the time and effort offered by its Industry Partners in carefully preparing valuable feedback. The referenced feedback has been reviewed and is under consideration as we develop draft ECLIPS strategy and requirements documentation. DHS’ internal review includes a deeper assessment of draft, in-development ECLIPS scope of work content and the envisioned ECLIPS project strategy, from solicitation through award administration phases.

In support of referenced draft, in-development documentation updates, DHS may, as needed, reengage Industry. Such market research efforts will be conducted in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) Part 10. As draft, in-development ECLIPS strategy and requirements documentation become closer to finalization, further information regarding key project milestones and anticipated completion dates will be shared via SAM.gov as part of DHS’ continued efforts to broadly communicate information with all of our Industry Partners.

Gregory Blaszko

Contracting Officer

DHS, Office of Procurement Operations

DHSWideCloud@hq.dhs.gov

