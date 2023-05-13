67.1 F
DHS Updates Industry on In-Development Department-Wide Cloud Services (Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite )

In support of the evolving ECLIPS strategy and draft, in-development documentation, DHS may, as needed, re-engage Industry.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is providing this update on its ongoing Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) efforts. DHS appreciates the continued time and effort offered by its Industry Partners in carefully preparing valuable feedback. Referenced feedback, which DHS continues to receive via the established [email protected] mailbox, is being reviewed and further considered as we develop the evolving ECLIPS strategy and supporting, draft requirements documentation. As presented within the previous ECLIPS SAM.gov published notice, DHS’ internal review efforts include a more detailed assessment of draft, in-development ECLIPS scope of work content and evolving ECLIPS project strategy, from solicitation through award administration phases.

In support of the evolving ECLIPS strategy and draft, in-development documentation, DHS may, as needed, re-engage Industry. Such market research efforts will be conducted in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) Part 10. Referenced Industry engagement may include requesting valuable feedback on the evolving ECLIPS strategy and supporting in-development strategy documentation.

As draft, in-development ECLIPS strategy and requirements documentation become closer to finalization, we fully intend on providing further information regarding key project milestones and anticipated completion dates. This information will be shared via SAM.gov as part of DHS’ continued efforts to broadly communicate with all of our Industry Partners. DHS will provide another update on its ECLIPS efforts by or before June 2023.

 

Gregory Blaszko

Contracting Officer

DHS, Office of Procurement Operations

 

SAM.gov Project References

July 27, 2022, Initial Project Notice

September 6, 2022, Draft Project Package

October 24, 2022, Industry Day Notice

November 10, 2022, Industry Day Slides & Recording

February 9, 2023, Draft Project Update

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

